Members Trust Co Has $865,000 Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Members Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,467 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the quarter. Members Trust Co’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 224.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $70.72 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.11 and a 1-year high of $72.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.18 and its 200-day moving average is $65.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.72.

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $185,041.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 157,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,701,086.72. The trade was a 1.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 30,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $2,036,012.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 639,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,576,570. This represents a 4.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,965 shares of company stock worth $5,559,996 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

