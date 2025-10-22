Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Shares Sold by Terra Alpha Investments LLC

Terra Alpha Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for 6.5% of Terra Alpha Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Terra Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $6,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSM opened at $294.53 on Wednesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $134.25 and a 12-month high of $311.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.33. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 43.72%.The business had revenue of $32.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.8348 per share. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.97%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TSM shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $270.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

