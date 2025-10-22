Patten Group Inc. Grows Stake in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 902 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter worth about $2,385,585,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 343,058.2% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 2,463,876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,299,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,158 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 57.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,393,064 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,164,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,251 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in Netflix by 37.7% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 2,070,221 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,898,496,000 after purchasing an additional 567,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,997,260 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,433,585,000 after purchasing an additional 509,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,241.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $527.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.59. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $744.26 and a 52 week high of $1,341.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,214.20 and a 200 day moving average of $1,182.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The Internet television network reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $11.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.450-5.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Reed Hastings sold 42,176 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,171.92, for a total value of $49,426,897.92. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,736.48. The trade was a 99.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 424 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,158.67, for a total transaction of $491,276.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $36,625,558.70. This represents a 1.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,100 shares of company stock valued at $122,710,980 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Loop Capital raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1,150.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,295.00 price objective (up previously from $1,280.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,495.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,339.81.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

