Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 0.9% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $26,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,263 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.00, for a total value of $10,202,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,234 shares in the company, valued at $18,459,294. The trade was a 35.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE MA opened at $572.14 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $465.59 and a 1 year high of $601.77. The stock has a market cap of $517.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $580.03 and a 200 day moving average of $564.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.50%.
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.
