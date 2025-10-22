Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 0.9% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $26,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,263 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.00, for a total value of $10,202,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,234 shares in the company, valued at $18,459,294. The trade was a 35.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $650.00 to $656.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $639.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $635.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $669.00 price target on shares of Mastercard and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $634.74.

Mastercard Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $572.14 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $465.59 and a 1 year high of $601.77. The stock has a market cap of $517.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $580.03 and a 200 day moving average of $564.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.50%.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

