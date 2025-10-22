Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,910 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,039 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $7,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 321.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 292,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,693,000 after purchasing an additional 28,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 16,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,785,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.22, for a total transaction of $243,175,176.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,698,074 shares in the company, valued at $776,191,640.28. The trade was a 23.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,678,904 shares of company stock worth $895,788,521. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Melius Research boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.94.

NYSE:ANET opened at $145.87 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $162.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.24.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%.The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

