Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Position in Novartis AG $NVS

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,408 shares during the quarter. Novartis makes up approximately 1.4% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $32,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Novartis by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,606,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,535,000 after purchasing an additional 422,869 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,660,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,252 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Novartis by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,180,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,058,000 after purchasing an additional 47,690 shares during the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 12,664.1% during the 1st quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 1,383,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 1,262,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

NVS stock opened at $131.29 on Wednesday. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $96.06 and a 1-year high of $133.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $277.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.89.

NVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.33.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

