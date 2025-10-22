Invesco QQQ $QQQ is Brookstone Capital Management’s Largest Position

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 446,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,475 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up about 3.2% of Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $246,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.0%

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $611.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $588.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $543.16. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $613.18.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.694 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.