Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Shares Sold by Private Capital Advisors Inc.

Private Capital Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 1.5% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $11,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth about $31,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 406.7% during the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 76 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 140.6% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total transaction of $191,992.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 22,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,735,712.66. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total value of $189,662.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,408.97. The trade was a 14.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,066 shares of company stock worth $14,182,963. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE TMO opened at $559.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $499.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $450.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.46 and a 12-month high of $610.97.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 15.24%.The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on TMO. UBS Group raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $570.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $581.72.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

