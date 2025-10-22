Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 65,560 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 837,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,560 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $47,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. TFO Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $222,710,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 289.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 93,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 69,173 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 900,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,765,000 after purchasing an additional 27,816 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $60.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $180.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.14 and a fifty-two week high of $61.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.47.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

