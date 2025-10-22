FNY Investment Advisers LLC Takes $494,000 Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,350 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC now owns 623 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 9,020 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,306,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on HD. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $497.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 3,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.66, for a total value of $1,359,930.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,348,365.30. This trade represents a 6.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total transaction of $13,067,346.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,629,658.50. This represents a 21.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,835 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,432. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock opened at $390.99 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $326.31 and a one year high of $439.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $403.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $378.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $389.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The business had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.60 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

