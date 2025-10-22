Phillips Financial Management LLC Has $527,000 Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,437 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV boosted its stake in Home Depot by 99,400.7% in the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 18,975,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,954,431,000 after buying an additional 18,956,701 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $2,076,592,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 16,746.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,663,768,000 after buying an additional 4,510,944 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Home Depot by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,253,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,391,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $418,486,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Home Depot from $460.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $497.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Home Depot from $417.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.42.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE:HD opened at $390.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $403.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $378.45. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $326.31 and a 12 month high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The company had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.60 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total transaction of $13,067,346.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 122,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,629,658.50. The trade was a 21.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total transaction of $404,070.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,550,416.59. This trade represents a 20.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,835 shares of company stock worth $19,623,432 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

