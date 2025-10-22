AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Shares Bought by Jacobsen Capital Management

Jacobsen Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 0.5% during the second quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 27,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 3.1% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 396,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,547,000 after buying an additional 11,730 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.8% in the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 9.9% in the second quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AbbVie from $231.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $250.00 price target on AbbVie and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.80.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $231.48 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $163.81 and a one year high of $244.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.93 billion, a PE ratio of 110.23, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $219.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.07.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). AbbVie had a return on equity of 699.66% and a net margin of 6.45%.The company had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 312.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total value of $2,639,190.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 58,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,562,611.97. This represents a 18.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total value of $8,407,055.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 177,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,178,278.64. This trade represents a 19.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

