Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 583 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $28,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,949,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,511,418,000 after acquiring an additional 218,614 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,431,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,348,805,000 after acquiring an additional 601,400 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,031,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,231,809,000 after acquiring an additional 145,161 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,848,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,175,773,000 after acquiring an additional 77,296 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,059,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $934,647,000 after acquiring an additional 564,187 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 4,614 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $1,368,373.98. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 17,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,651.52. This trade represents a 20.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maria Black sold 23,605 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.32, for a total value of $7,041,843.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 76,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,720,349.52. The trade was a 23.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,516 shares of company stock worth $15,632,410. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $283.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $294.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.13. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $272.62 and a fifty-two week high of $329.93.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 72.84% and a net margin of 19.84%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a $1.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Dbs Bank raised Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.70.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

