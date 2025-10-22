Sterling Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV

Sterling Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,803 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 2.9% of Sterling Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 183,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,472,000 after buying an additional 13,781 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 913,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,926,000 after purchasing an additional 12,409 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 364,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, VCI Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after purchasing an additional 11,773 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $79.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.88 and its 200 day moving average is $78.46. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $76.93 and a twelve month high of $79.21.
About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
