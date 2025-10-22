Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV Shares Bought by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 364,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $28,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $336,000. VCI Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after acquiring an additional 11,773 shares during the period. Clune & Associates LTD. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. now owns 166,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,124,000 after purchasing an additional 17,884 shares during the period. Darrow Company Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Darrow Company Inc. now owns 70,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, Mills Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 16,349 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $79.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.46. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $76.93 and a 12-month high of $79.21.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

