D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $30.98 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 499,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,057 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $30,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJH. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 14.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $65.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.90. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $68.33. The company has a market cap of $100.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

