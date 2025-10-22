Patten Group Inc. Sells 43 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Patten Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.0% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 90,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 10.4% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 12.0% during the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 32.0% during the first quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 1,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $520.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $515.35.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $489.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $474.67 and its 200-day moving average is $465.52. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $410.11 and a fifty-two week high of $608.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 107.60%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.84 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.150-22.350 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $3.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 77.70%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

