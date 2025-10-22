Studio Investment Management LLC Sells 603 Shares of Deere & Company $DE

Studio Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Southland Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.9% in the second quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Vivid Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vivid Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.0% in the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.2% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% in the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $440.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $565.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $595.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $488.00 to $467.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.35.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE stock opened at $460.01 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $387.03 and a 12 month high of $533.78. The stock has a market cap of $124.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $471.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $487.92.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.13. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 33.87%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.