FNY Investment Advisers LLC Makes New $1.28 Million Investment in American Express Company $AXP

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,000 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its position in American Express by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 3.0% in the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,793 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the second quarter valued at about $241,000. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in American Express by 17.7% in the second quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 518,279 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $165,321,000 after acquiring an additional 78,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 107.5% in the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP stock opened at $355.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $327.75 and its 200 day moving average is $303.83. American Express Company has a 12 month low of $220.43 and a 12 month high of $356.67.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The payment services company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 33.41%. American Express’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. American Express has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.200-15.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC set a $295.00 target price on shares of American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $277.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $371.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.77, for a total value of $1,709,235.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 20,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,312,049.47. This represents a 21.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 112,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.86, for a total transaction of $37,034,041.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 92,810 shares in the company, valued at $30,614,306.60. This represents a 54.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 269,996 shares of company stock worth $85,261,270. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

