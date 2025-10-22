Family Capital Management Inc. Makes New $368,000 Investment in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Family Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 24.7% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 7.5% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 51.3% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 167,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,194,000 after buying an additional 56,747 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 30,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,158,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 26,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,899,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPGI. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $615.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $613.00 to $619.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $614.23.
S&P Global Stock Up 1.3%
Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $483.85 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $427.14 and a 12-month high of $579.05. The stock has a market cap of $147.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $518.66 and a 200 day moving average of $513.40.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
S&P Global Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 29.54%.
About S&P Global
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.
