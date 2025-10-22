Members Trust Co Purchases 126 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Members Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,372 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Members Trust Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,105,382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,678,575,000 after purchasing an additional 142,732 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,949,345 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,641,715,000 after purchasing an additional 354,463 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,105,784 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,206,191,000 after purchasing an additional 86,292 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,626,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,092,893,000 after purchasing an additional 452,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $988,822,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.4%

UNP opened at $226.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $134.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.14. Union Pacific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $204.66 and a fifty-two week high of $256.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 41.73%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 target price (up from $251.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Barclays downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $272.00 target price (up from $257.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $238.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.58.

View Our Latest Report on UNP

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.