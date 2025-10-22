Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Sold by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,913 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,518 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 397,264.9% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 104,514,912 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,496,702,000 after acquiring an additional 104,488,610 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth $2,532,331,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 30.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,292,749 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,922,770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,706,201 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 527.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,739,038 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $591,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,664,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 28,684.8% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,229,354 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $371,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $1,855,781.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,412,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,737,000.84. This represents a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.37, for a total transaction of $214,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 623,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,750,895.66. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,038 shares of company stock valued at $14,869,054 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $106.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.81 and a 1 year high of $109.57. The company has a market capitalization of $847.51 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.22.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $117.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Thirty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.67.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

