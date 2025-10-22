Terra Alpha Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Terra Alpha Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,867 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for about 3.4% of Terra Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Terra Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 125.2% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 286 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock opened at $85.90 on Wednesday. Starbucks Corporation has a twelve month low of $75.50 and a twelve month high of $117.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.40. The stock has a market cap of $97.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.01.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.14). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 7.18%.The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 105.17%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on shares of Starbucks and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $105.00 target price on shares of Starbucks and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.60.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

