Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 33.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,324 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up about 0.8% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.09% of Automatic Data Processing worth $107,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $661,771,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,585,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,480,000 after acquiring an additional 890,440 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,431,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,348,805,000 after acquiring an additional 601,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 22.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,059,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $934,647,000 after purchasing an additional 564,187 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 110.1% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 608,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,067,000 after purchasing an additional 319,132 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 13,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $4,033,055.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,244,543.88. This represents a 43.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 4,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $1,368,373.98. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 17,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,651.52. The trade was a 20.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,516 shares of company stock valued at $15,632,410 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Dbs Bank raised shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.70.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $283.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.13. The stock has a market cap of $115.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $272.62 and a 12-month high of $329.93.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 72.84% and a net margin of 19.84%.Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a dividend of $1.54 per share. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

