Patten Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Patten Group Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. TPG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. TPG Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $217.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $98.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $169.32 and a twelve month high of $218.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.52.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

