Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.25 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 551,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,771,000 after acquiring an additional 19,941 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 295,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 45,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $88.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $66.95 and a 52 week high of $87.36.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

