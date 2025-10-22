Patten Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 17.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 5.8% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 7,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 377,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,093,000 after buying an additional 10,284 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DUK shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Duke Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Duke Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Duke Energy from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Duke Energy from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.71.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.5%

Duke Energy stock opened at $128.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $99.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.44. Duke Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $105.20 and a twelve month high of $129.51.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 15.51%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Duke Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.170-6.420 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.065 per share. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other news, EVP Thomas Preston Jr. Gillespie sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total transaction of $832,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 46,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,768,397.72. This represents a 12.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bonnie B. Titone sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total value of $248,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 19,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,843.04. This represents a 9.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

See Also

