Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $16.87 Million Stock Position in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $16,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GEV. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $912,000. Pines Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $408,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,551 shares in the last quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $458,000.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

GE Vernova Trading Down 1.5%

GEV opened at $585.12 on Wednesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.25 and a 1-year high of $677.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $613.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $524.82. The stock has a market cap of $159.28 billion, a PE ratio of 140.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.72.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 3.16%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on GE Vernova from $544.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on GE Vernova from $620.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on GE Vernova from $580.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Guggenheim cut GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn restated a “sell” rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $601.44.

View Our Latest Analysis on GE Vernova

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GE Vernova news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $2,046,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 7,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,800. This trade represents a 30.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GE Vernova Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.