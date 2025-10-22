Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $16.87 Million Stock Position in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $16,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GEV. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $912,000. Pines Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $408,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,551 shares in the last quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $458,000.
GE Vernova Trading Down 1.5%
GEV opened at $585.12 on Wednesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.25 and a 1-year high of $677.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $613.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $524.82. The stock has a market cap of $159.28 billion, a PE ratio of 140.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.72.
GE Vernova Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on GE Vernova from $544.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on GE Vernova from $620.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on GE Vernova from $580.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Guggenheim cut GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn restated a “sell” rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $601.44.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other GE Vernova news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $2,046,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 7,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,800. This trade represents a 30.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.
GE Vernova Profile
GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.
