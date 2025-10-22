Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $107.90 Million Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 476,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,805 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 4.7% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $107,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $33,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $294.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $264.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.37. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $134.25 and a 52-week high of $311.37.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $32.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 36.06%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.8348 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

