Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $14,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,031,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,587,444,000 after buying an additional 560,457 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,790,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 76.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 808,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $361,045,000 after buying an additional 350,796 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17,506.3% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 304,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $135,985,000 after buying an additional 302,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 59.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 747,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $333,859,000 after buying an additional 278,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $489.09 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a one year low of $410.11 and a one year high of $608.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $474.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $465.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.28.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.62. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 107.60%. The firm had revenue of $18.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.84 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.150-22.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.45 per share. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $497.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $515.35.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

