Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG Shares Sold by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises about 1.3% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $30,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Booking during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the first quarter worth about $32,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its position in Booking by 100.0% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

Booking stock opened at $5,286.00 on Wednesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $4,096.23 and a 1 year high of $5,839.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5,451.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $5,348.62. The company has a market cap of $171.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.35.

Booking Dividend Announcement

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $50.32 by $5.08. Booking had a net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 134.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $41.90 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $9.60 dividend. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. Booking’s payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 15 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,291.98, for a total value of $79,379.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,873,729.36. The trade was a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry Quinlan sold 64 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,511.80, for a total transaction of $352,755.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,045.80. The trade was a 32.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,197 shares of company stock worth $17,260,963. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $5,900.00 to $6,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6,700.00 price target (up from $6,100.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5,975.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $5,650.00 price target on shares of Booking and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,928.00.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

