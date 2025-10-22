Private Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Private Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up 1.1% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $9,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 251.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 95 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $398.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group set a $545.00 price objective on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $520.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $515.35.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $489.09 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a one year low of $410.11 and a one year high of $608.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $474.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $465.52. The company has a market cap of $114.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.28.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.62. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 107.60% and a net margin of 5.85%.The company had revenue of $18.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.84 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.150-22.350 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $3.45 dividend. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.70%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.