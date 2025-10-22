Blume Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in FedEx Corporation $FDX

Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,213 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. FedEx comprises 2.0% of Blume Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $10,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 60.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 576 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.3% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,236 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $7,371,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 4.9% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 102,117 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $24,894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 9,845 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $308.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on FedEx from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on FedEx from $290.00 to $276.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.83.

FedEx Stock Up 1.2%

FDX stock opened at $242.80 on Wednesday. FedEx Corporation has a one year low of $194.29 and a one year high of $308.53. The firm has a market cap of $57.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $232.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.25.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.12. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 4.65%.The company had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 33.86%.

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.