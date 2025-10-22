Cavalier Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in GE Aerospace $GE

Cavalier Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,347 shares during the quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IMG Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 113.5% during the second quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of GE opened at $306.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $324.99 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.49. GE Aerospace has a 52-week low of $159.36 and a 52-week high of $316.53.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. GE Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on GE shares. Zacks Research cut GE Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Wall Street Zen cut GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $296.00 price objective (up from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.27.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

