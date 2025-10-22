Klingman & Associates LLC Takes Position in General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,502,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,499,819,000 after acquiring an additional 256,687 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,748,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $749,252,000 after acquiring an additional 709,782 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,582,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $431,327,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in General Dynamics by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,296,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $353,558,000 after acquiring an additional 94,537 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in General Dynamics by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,261,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,866,000 after acquiring an additional 690,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other news, Director Mark Malcolm sold 3,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total transaction of $1,060,829.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,777.70. This represents a 24.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 33,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.20, for a total value of $10,634,848.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 45,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,244,518.40. This trade represents a 42.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,020 shares of company stock worth $86,414,503 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

GD opened at $340.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $91.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.47. General Dynamics Corporation has a 52-week low of $239.20 and a 52-week high of $347.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $327.84 and its 200-day moving average is $300.15.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $13.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 8.13%.General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 40.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $314.00 price target on General Dynamics and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Susquehanna increased their price target on General Dynamics from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 price target on General Dynamics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $284.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $327.44.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GD

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.