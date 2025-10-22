Probity Advisors Inc. Purchases 184 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 595 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth about $31,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 406.7% during the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 76 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 140.6% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total value of $191,992.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 22,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,735,712.66. This trade represents a 1.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 400 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.50, for a total value of $200,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 113,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,937,881. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,066 shares of company stock valued at $14,182,963. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Hsbc Global Res cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $535.00 price objective (up previously from $525.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $580.00 price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $581.72.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 2.9%

NYSE:TMO opened at $559.48 on Wednesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.46 and a fifty-two week high of $610.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $499.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $450.49.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 15.24%.The business had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.37 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

