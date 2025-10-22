Members Trust Co Makes New Investment in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Members Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,609,378 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,736,545,000 after acquiring an additional 230,359 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 10.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,207,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,214,448,000 after acquiring an additional 501,154 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,111,747 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,192,213,000 after acquiring an additional 330,701 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,779,120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $881,406,000 after acquiring an additional 225,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,501,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $816,711,000 after acquiring an additional 42,676 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $245.42 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.38 and a twelve month high of $280.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $255.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.99. The company has a market capitalization of $137.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.88.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 8.20%.The firm had revenue of $23.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 39.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays set a $267.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.91.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 40,000 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total value of $10,564,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 249,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,772,256.30. The trade was a 13.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brandon J. Sink sold 8,192 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.58, for a total transaction of $2,200,207.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,603 shares in the company, valued at $5,802,133.74. This trade represents a 27.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,931 shares of company stock worth $24,945,752. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

