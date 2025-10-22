Patten Group Inc. Acquires 245 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Members Trust Co raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 6,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 9,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 11,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 17,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,539 shares in the company, valued at $1,906,561.76. The trade was a 22.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 11,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $906,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 167,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,398,480. The trade was a 6.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,528 shares of company stock worth $2,277,773 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $83.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $172.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.44. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $61.72 and a one year high of $86.74.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.84%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 79.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. Evercore ISI set a $92.00 target price on NextEra Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. New Street Research set a $84.00 price objective on NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Barclays set a $87.00 price objective on NextEra Energy and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $98.00 price objective on NextEra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.38.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

