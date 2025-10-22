Patten Group Inc. Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Patten Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% in the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY opened at $799.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $757.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.28, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $759.77 and a 200 day moving average of $766.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.28. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $623.78 and a fifty-two week high of $935.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

LLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $830.00 price target (down previously from $970.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $938.61.

Insider Activity

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, Director J Erik Fyrwald bought 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $642.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,246.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 74,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,903,686.74. This trade represents a 2.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Ricks bought 1,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $644.77 per share, with a total value of $1,052,264.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 546,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,431,926.77. This trade represents a 0.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

