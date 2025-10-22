Salesforce Inc. $CRM is Generali Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne’s 5th Largest Position

Generali Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 66.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,882 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises 5.6% of Generali Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Generali Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $27,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coign Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,343 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. KDT Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. KDT Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 572 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.23.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $263.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $250.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $245.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Salesforce Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.48 and a twelve month high of $369.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.44, for a total transaction of $545,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,887,841,273.24. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Blair Kirk purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $254.66 per share, for a total transaction of $865,844.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 3,824 shares in the company, valued at $973,819.84. This trade represents a 801.89% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,750 shares of company stock valued at $19,448,213 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

