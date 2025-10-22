Sterling Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Sterling Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Disciplina Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 162.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVO. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NVO opened at $54.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $244.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.58. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $45.05 and a fifty-two week high of $116.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.51 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.60% and a return on equity of 78.64%. Analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.4119 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 240.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.53%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.