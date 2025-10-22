Sterling Investment Management LLC Has $3.02 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Sterling Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,844 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 2.0% of Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 319.7% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 267.8% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 432.4% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMT. Mizuho reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson set a $117.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Walmart from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Thirty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.67.

Walmart Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $106.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $847.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.81 and a 12-month high of $109.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.22.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total value of $403,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,052,455 shares in the company, valued at $106,255,856.80. This trade represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total value of $1,361,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 906,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,995,079.36. The trade was a 1.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,038 shares of company stock worth $14,869,054. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

