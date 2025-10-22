Gables Capital Management Inc. Has $462,000 Position in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Gables Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 68.0% in the second quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Fiduciary Family Office LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 22.5% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 170.8% during the second quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 48,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divergent Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,611,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. DZ Bank raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.58.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $153.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.39. The firm has a market cap of $209.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.46. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.60 and a 1 year high of $174.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.91 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 57.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.120 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.17%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

