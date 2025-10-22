Gables Capital Management Inc. Has $1 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Gables Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth $27,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth $28,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFE. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $24.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $141.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.13. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.92 and a 52-week high of $29.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.9%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.49%.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.