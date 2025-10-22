Sterling Investment Management LLC Sells 55 Shares of The Boeing Company $BA

Sterling Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,861 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises 1.5% of Sterling Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BA. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 13.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 7.1% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its position in Boeing by 10.6% in the first quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 3,227 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Boeing by 10.6% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 414,657 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $70,720,000 after purchasing an additional 39,806 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total value of $867,103.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,248,637.62. This trade represents a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mortimer J. Buckley bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $226.10 per share, with a total value of $497,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,420. This represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on BA. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Redburn Atlantic raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Boeing from $249.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boeing

Boeing Price Performance

Boeing stock opened at $217.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.85. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $128.88 and a 52-week high of $242.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.47.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $22.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.90) EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.