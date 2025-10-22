Jacobsen Capital Management Has $345,000 Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Jacobsen Capital Management raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 22,474 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 565.0% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 124,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $19,098,000 after acquiring an additional 105,631 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 8.0% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,314 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 188,654 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 12.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,328,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $203,904,000 after purchasing an additional 145,509 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 8,335 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.06, for a total transaction of $1,384,110.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 36,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,067,998.46. This trade represents a 18.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total value of $24,834,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 149,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,718,770.24. This represents a 50.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,102 shares of company stock valued at $27,706,855 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. Wall Street Zen cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Arete Research set a $200.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Arete upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.82.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $168.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $182.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.22. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $120.80 and a one year high of $182.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.33%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

