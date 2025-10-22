Studio Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Studio Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,955 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 0.9% of Studio Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 89.4% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 224.7% during the first quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $70.72 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.11 and a 1 year high of $72.55. The company has a market cap of $279.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.18 and its 200 day moving average is $65.34.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 62.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,718 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $185,041.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 157,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,701,086.72. The trade was a 1.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $116,464.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 158,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,551,841.02. This represents a 1.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,965 shares of company stock worth $5,559,996. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. KeyCorp began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.72.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

