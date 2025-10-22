Citizens & Northern Corp Sells 1,267 Shares of Truist Financial Corporation $TFC

Citizens & Northern Corp lessened its position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 148.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 14,093 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 28,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 353,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,554,000 after buying an additional 13,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 9,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.59.

Truist Financial Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of TFC opened at $43.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.12 and a 200 day moving average of $42.33. The company has a market cap of $56.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.88. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $33.56 and a 52-week high of $49.06.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Truist Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 55.91%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

