Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA Sells 330 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. $MO

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA reduced its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Altria Group makes up about 1.7% of Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sierra Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 226.3% during the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 51.8% during the first quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Altria Group stock opened at $63.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $107.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.16 and a 52 week high of $68.60.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 295.26% and a net margin of 37.24%.The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Altria Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $1.06 dividend. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 82.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Altria Group from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 price target on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.11.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

