Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,386 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $17,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,908,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,244,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,299 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,516,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,576,000 after buying an additional 1,110,990 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,033,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,046,000 after buying an additional 987,197 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5,086,135.3% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 864,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,698,000 after buying an additional 864,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11,596.4% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 668,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,428,000 after buying an additional 662,732 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $84.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.41. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $78.66 and a 1-year high of $84.80.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.326 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

